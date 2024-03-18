Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PESI)

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

