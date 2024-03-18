Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Cut by Zacks Research

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Perrigo stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

