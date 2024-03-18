Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PWR)

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $242.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $245.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.