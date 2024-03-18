Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.