Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SMP)

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMP

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $685.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.60. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,448,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.