Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of LEN opened at $156.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

