Rani Therapeutics (RANI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Rani Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

