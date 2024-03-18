Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alkami Technology (ALKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT):

Get Alkami Technology Inc alerts:

2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Alkami Technology was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,198,248.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,633,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 331,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alkami Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 37.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 503,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.