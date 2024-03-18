Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alkami Technology (ALKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT):
- 2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Alkami Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – Alkami Technology was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
Alkami Technology stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,198,248.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
