Rekor Systems (REKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

