Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for FiscalNote in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
NOTE opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.51.
In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $53,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,928 shares of company stock worth $177,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
