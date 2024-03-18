Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOTE)

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for FiscalNote in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

FiscalNote Trading Up 2.9 %

NOTE opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.51.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in FiscalNote by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FiscalNote by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $53,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,928 shares of company stock worth $177,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

