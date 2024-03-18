Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

UAL opened at $43.62 on Monday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

