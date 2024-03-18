Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Everest Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EG)

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Everest Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $17.00. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $62.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $19.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $66.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $79.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EG. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $392.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $379.72. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

