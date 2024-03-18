Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Paramount Global’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.67. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 27.23.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Paramount Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

