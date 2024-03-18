Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $24.55 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

