Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Southern Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.09 on Monday. Southern has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.13%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

