Research Analysts Set Expectations for Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $127.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.