Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

