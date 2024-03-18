Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 3.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.