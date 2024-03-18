Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.779 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$106.95 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$83.11 and a 52 week high of C$112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.16.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3434164 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.55, for a total transaction of C$3,528,260.55. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.55, for a total value of C$3,528,260.55. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total value of C$137,306.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,743 shares of company stock worth $12,122,570. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.