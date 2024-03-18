Reviewing KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KB Home and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home $6.41 billion 0.80 $590.18 million $7.04 9.64 Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.3% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KB Home and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 9.21% 15.63% 9.00% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KB Home and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 6 5 0 2.33 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

KB Home presently has a consensus price target of $58.18, indicating a potential downside of 14.32%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $26.70, indicating a potential downside of 16.14%. Given KB Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

KB Home beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services, as well as mortgage banking services, including residential consumer mortgage loans to homebuyers. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

