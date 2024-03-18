Roth Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Altus Power Trading Down 23.1 %

Shares of AMPS opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $731.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.95. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,300 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 292.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Altus Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 678,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,673 shares of company stock valued at $950,978. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.