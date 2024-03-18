Roth Capital Weighs in on GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
GRWG opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GrowGeneration
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.