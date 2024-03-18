Roth Capital Weighs in on GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

GRWG opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

