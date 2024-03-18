Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 1.8 %

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $315.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.59. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.