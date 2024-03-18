Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

