Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

