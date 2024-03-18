Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 244.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $77.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

