Short Interest in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW) Declines By 5.3%

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.
Able View Global Stock Performance
Able View Global stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Able View Global has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Able View Global
