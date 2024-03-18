Short Interest in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW) Declines By 5.3%

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Get Able View Global alerts:

Able View Global Stock Performance

Able View Global stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Able View Global has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Able View Global

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Able View Inc provides brand management services. It offers marketing strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer service, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfillment services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Able View Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able View Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.