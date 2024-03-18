Short Interest in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Expands By 6.7%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.43. Adeia has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,524,000 after purchasing an additional 717,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adeia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,985,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,275,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,577,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 903,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

