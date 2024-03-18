Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Expands By 7.0%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 488,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTH. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AdTheorent stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AdTheorent by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

