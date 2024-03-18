Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Increases By 8.8%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

