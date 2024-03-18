Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Increases By 7.0%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 648,300 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 606,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 573,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 265,835 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

