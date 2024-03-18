Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Decreases By 5.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.2 days.
Airbus Price Performance
OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $177.72 on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of $124.83 and a one year high of $178.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.96.
Airbus Company Profile
