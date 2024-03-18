Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Decreases By 5.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.2 days.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $177.72 on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of $124.83 and a one year high of $178.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.96.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

