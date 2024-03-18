Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Decreases By 7.6%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

