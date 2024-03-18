Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Declines By 9.6%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $330.17 million, a PE ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

