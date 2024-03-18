Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declines By 5.1%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 246,800 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Get Alico alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 11.0% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alico by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alico by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 9.4% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Alico Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

About Alico

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alico will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.