Short Interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expands By 6.5%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

