Short Interest in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Decreases By 5.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
