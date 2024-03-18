Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Drops By 5.1%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ASX stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after buying an additional 1,612,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 866,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,684,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

