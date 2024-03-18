Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Drops By 5.1%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ASE Technology Price Performance
ASX stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
