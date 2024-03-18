Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Decreases By 6.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 21.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ACB stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.32.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.94 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
