Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Drops By 5.1%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 170,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Biodesix Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 34,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $66,589.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,128 shares of company stock worth $173,035 in the last 90 days. 63.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biodesix by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Further Reading

