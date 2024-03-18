Short Interest in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Decreases By 5.2%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 32,810,000 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

