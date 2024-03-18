Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Drops By 5.2%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 18,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Compass Stock Down 14.3 %
NYSE:COMP opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.93. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
