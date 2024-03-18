Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Drops By 5.1%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Get DermTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMTK

DermTech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

DMTK stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. DermTech has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DermTech by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

(Get Free Report)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.