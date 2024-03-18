Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Drops By 5.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

IMAB stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in I-Mab by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 538,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 342,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

