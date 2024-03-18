Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Declines By 5.4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 8.9 %
INVZW opened at $0.31 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
About Innoviz Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.