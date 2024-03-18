Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Declines By 5.4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 8.9 %

INVZW opened at $0.31 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

