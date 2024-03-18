Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Decreases By 5.2%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 519,900 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Stock Up 0.3 %

J.Jill stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $280.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 142,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J.Jill by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JILL

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.