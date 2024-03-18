Short Interest in Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Declines By 5.3%

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Perenti Stock Up 16.9 %
AUSDF stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Perenti has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61.
Perenti Company Profile
