Sidoti Csr Comments on Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

