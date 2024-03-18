Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SILK

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 333.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 14,430.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.