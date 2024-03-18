So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $99.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.